Now is the time to invest in Europe's energy security

Oil prices are hovering around $50, European parliamentarians are returning to their constituencies for the upcoming elections, and European commissioners will soon end their current terms.
These factors, along with other pressing EU policy issues, must not divert attention from the continuing challenge of securing Europe's future energy supplies. Europe needs to push forward with concrete efforts now.
The European Union's long-term demand for energy - and natural gas in particul...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.