Ad
euobserver
Europe needs to push forward with concrete efforts now (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Now is the time to invest in Europe's energy security

Opinion
by Sebastian Sass,

Oil prices are hovering around $50, European parliamentarians are returning to their constituencies for the upcoming elections, and European commissioners will soon end their current terms.

These factors, along with other pressing EU policy issues, must not divert attention from the continuing challenge of securing Europe's future energy supplies. Europe needs to push forward with concrete efforts now.

The European Union's long-term demand for energy - and natural gas in particul...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Europe needs to push forward with concrete efforts now (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections