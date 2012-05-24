Ad
Europe’s use of resources has attracted increasing political attention due to the 147 percent increase in commodity prices since the turn of the century (Photo: Mats Holmström, norden.org)

Will Europe face up to the resource crunch?

by Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy and Magda Stoczkiewicz, Brussels,

Europe is on the verge of a global resource crunch, and it is far from ready to tackle it. Over the next two days the European Parliament will vote upon recommendations to improve Europe’s resource efficiency levels.

The objective is to ensure that Europe maintains its prosperity in a resource-scarce world, while simultaneously building a better future for subsequent generations. But, will Parliament demand concrete actions that actually make a difference?

Europe’s use of resourc...

