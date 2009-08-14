EU and India risk trade war on fake drugs

A trade war beckons between the EU and India, with the Asian state reportedly about to complain to the World Trade Organization. The feud has been provoked by mobile phones and medicines - perhaps not as sexy as the "bra war" with China a few years ago, but rather more serious.



The EU is accused of stopping essential medicine from reaching the world's poor,

yet it must also protect the same people from the growing and deadly menace of fake drugs.

The dispute centres on seizures of...