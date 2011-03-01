Oil and gas companies tarnish EU reputation

EU leaders are being criticised for lacking a strong voice in north Africa. If they want to have a positive influence in the region, they would do well to look at the impact of their national corporate reporting rules, or lack of them.

It is no coincidence that the struggle for accountability in north Africa has found its way to a country with the world's eighth largest oil reserves – Libya. Much of the country's oil wealth has flown to a small political family that has dominated the co...