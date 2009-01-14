The Slovak-Hungarian 'cold war'

It seldom makes the headlines, but to anyone who follows these things, it's obvious - relations between Slovakia and Hungary could hardly be worse. It's no exaggeration to call it a kind of cold war.

On the face of it, this is odd. Two EU states should not find themselves in such a dysfunctional relationship, for this is precisely what the EU was set up to prevent. The EU, after all, is the best conflict resolution mechanism that Europe has ever had, yet here it has simply stopped wor...