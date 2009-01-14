Ad
euobserver
"The EU as conflict resolution mechanism only works when those involved want it to work" (Photo: EUobserver)

The Slovak-Hungarian 'cold war'

Opinion
by György Schöpflin,

It seldom makes the headlines, but to anyone who follows these things, it's obvious - relations between Slovakia and Hungary could hardly be worse. It's no exaggeration to call it a kind of cold war.

On the face of it, this is odd. Two EU states should not find themselves in such a dysfunctional relationship, for this is precisely what the EU was set up to prevent. The EU, after all, is the best conflict resolution mechanism that Europe has ever had, yet here it has simply stopped wor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"The EU as conflict resolution mechanism only works when those involved want it to work" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections