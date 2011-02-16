The EU and US should take power in Kosovo

Watching or reading and even writing news from Brussels about the western Balkans compared to being in the western Balkans yourself and seeing what is happening on the ground are two different things.

It would take pages and pages to explain the unbelievable-but-true story being played out here between foreign diplomats and their 'beloved' local leaders in Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo and Macedonia.

It would also take many pages to catalogue the failures, and just a few lines to note t...