Ad
euobserver
"Nicolas Sarkozy has done himself no harm at all in the European Presidential stakes of 2014" (Photo: EUobserver)

Is this what the president of Europe will be doing?

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry, Brussels,

‘C'est magnfique, mais ce n'est pas la guerre!' (It may be superb, but it isn't war!) Marshall Bosquet remarked about the Charge of the British Light Brigade at the battle of Balaclava in 1854. Military ineptitude then sent a small brigade of cavalry to attack multiple batteries of Russian guns, with predictable consequences.

The incident descended easily into legend. ‘Into the Valley of Death rode the Six Hundred,' wrote Tennyson, while in the hands of the Irish playwright, Bernard S...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"Nicolas Sarkozy has done himself no harm at all in the European Presidential stakes of 2014" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections