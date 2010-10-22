Ad
Vaclav Klaus could become the Czech Republic's Mr EU by default (Photo: EUobserver)

Where is the Czech Republic's Mr EU?

Opinion
by Jakub Kulhanek,

EUOBSERVER / COMMENT Several months have passed since the Czechs elected their new government. After a prolonged hiatus of unstable coalitions, the country appears to many outside to finally boast a government with a substantial enough majority in the parliament to push through the agenda it pleases.

But looking under the hood, we see that despite a string of ambitious goals, the government is stuck in internal squabbles that are watering down its reform agenda. Nowhere is this more ap...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
