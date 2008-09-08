Who will look after the Arctic?

The vulnerable Arctic Region is vital to the global climate and environment, but its future is dependent on striking a delicate balance between conservation and use.
The geographical position of the Nordic countries entails a special responsibility for ensuring that national interests are not allowed to get in the way of the international community making a difference in the Arctic. The Nordic Region must take the lead in promoting sustainable development in the Arctic - and it is a ma...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
