Who's punishing whom?

For the last 50 years, Germany has been on the lookout for an integrative force to bring together the states and peoples of Europe in a happy family. This year, it hit pay dirt, unwittingly: Europe, it seems, is increasingly united in its suspicion of Germany. With another financial bail-out brewing, the trend can only continue.

