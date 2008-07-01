Ad
euobserver
World leaders will meet at the UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen next autumn (Photo: EUobserver)

Before Copenhagen is flooded

by Lykke Friis,

We live in an epoch where the cherries in Washington D.C. blossom right after New Year's, where polar bears have great difficulties finding food because the distance between the ice floes is getting bigger, and where the geography classes I attended in high school apparently are tagged with a sell-by date, because I surely was not taught that there is a reliable sea route along the northern coast of North America.

In this epoch, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has s...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

