Before Copenhagen is flooded

We live in an epoch where the cherries in Washington D.C. blossom right after New Year's, where polar bears have great difficulties finding food because the distance between the ice floes is getting bigger, and where the geography classes I attended in high school apparently are tagged with a sell-by date, because I surely was not taught that there is a reliable sea route along the northern coast of North America.

In this epoch, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has s...