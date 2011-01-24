EU-China relations in the Year of the Rabbit

When US President Barack Obama sat down with his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao last week, he faced the quandary raised in 2009, according to WikiLeaks, by his foreign relations chief Hillary Clinton: how a nation talks tough with its banker.
The euro crisis and resultant Chinese investment in European sovereign debt, partly in a bid to help shore up the single currency, means that several EU countries now have something else in common with Washington: China is their banker too.
...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
