France needs to stop Roma evictions

As presidential candidate Francois Hollande indicated he would not continue the government's policy to harass, evict and expel Roma to Romania and Bulgaria, pledging instead to respect their rights as EU citizens to travel, reside and work in France.

But under President Hollande, Romani settlements continue to be destroyed, with some Roma being subject to "voluntary return," and others expelled in the same summary and illegal fashion as under his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.

In ...