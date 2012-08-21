Romania court rules to reinstate President Basescu

Romania’s constitutional court on Tuesday (21 August) ruled against a 29 July referendum to oust President Traian Basescu.

The judges voted six to three to reinstate the suspended president and invalidate claims made by Basescu’s archrival prime minister Victor Ponta and his centre-left Social Liberal Union (USL) coalition that the referendum was based on an out-dated population census.

Ponta had earlier said that Basescu could return to his post if at least six judges declared...