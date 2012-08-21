Ad
euobserver
Romania's president Traian Basescu is reinstated following a constitutional court decision on the contested 29 July referendum to impeach him. (Photo: Romania Libera)

Romania court rules to reinstate President Basescu

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Romania’s constitutional court on Tuesday (21 August) ruled against a 29 July referendum to oust President Traian Basescu.

The judges voted six to three to reinstate the suspended president and invalidate claims made by Basescu’s archrival prime minister Victor Ponta and his centre-left Social Liberal Union (USL) coalition that the referendum was based on an out-dated population census.

Ponta had earlier said that Basescu could return to his post if at least six judges declared...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Romanian court under 'shocking' political pressure
Barroso to Ponta: Stop fighting, protect judges
Something is rotten in the state of Romania
Romania's president Traian Basescu is reinstated following a constitutional court decision on the contested 29 July referendum to impeach him. (Photo: Romania Libera)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections