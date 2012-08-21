Euro sign sculptures in Frankfurt face uncertain future

The two large blue and yellow euro sign sculptures, one located outside the European Central Bank in Frankfurt and another recently taken down by Frankfurt Airport, are facing uncertain futures.

German artist Ottmar Hörl made them both in 2001. The sculptures, in his view, would be understood as symbols of a unified euro at a time when the currency was still in its infancy.

But one evening last week, the smaller of the two sculptures, was quietly removed by the Frankfurt Airport ...