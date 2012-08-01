US seeks to block EU aviation carbon tax

The US congress is preparing to vote in a new law that would make it illegal for US carriers to pay into the EU's carbon aviation tax scheme.
A senate committee gave the measure, already approved by the House of Representatives, a green light on Tuesday (31 July).
The EU emissions trading system (ETS), which puts a price on carbon, applies to all foreign airlines operating in Europe except on those arriving from countries with similar schemes. The aim, says the European Commissio...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
