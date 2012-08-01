US seeks to block EU aviation carbon tax

The US congress is preparing to vote in a new law that would make it illegal for US carriers to pay into the EU's carbon aviation tax scheme.

A senate committee gave the measure, already approved by the House of Representatives, a green light on Tuesday (31 July).

The EU emissions trading system (ETS), which puts a price on carbon, applies to all foreign airlines operating in Europe except on those arriving from countries with similar schemes. The aim, says the European Commissio...