US congress is set to outlaw US airlines to pay into the EU’s emissions trading system (Photo: shugfy)

US seeks to block EU aviation carbon tax

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The US congress is preparing to vote in a new law that would make it illegal for US carriers to pay into the EU's carbon aviation tax scheme.

A senate committee gave the measure, already approved by the House of Representatives, a green light on Tuesday (31 July).

The EU emissions trading system (ETS), which puts a price on carbon, applies to all foreign airlines operating in Europe except on those arriving from countries with similar schemes. The aim, says the European Commissio...

