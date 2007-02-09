Ask not what we can do for the parliament...

For the third time in a month I find myself writing in an inclemency; today we are covered in a white blanket. Ah well, at least it is quiet. Britain these days is quite paralysed by snow; the mere threat of it prompts a rush to the supermarket and stern injunctions from the authorities not to venture out unless absolutely necessary.

Does all this staying at home with a muffler round one's neck benefit the planet; the Audis and BMWs left imprisoned in their garages behind two inches ...