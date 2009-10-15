Writing history

Czech president Vaclav Klaus wants to write his name in the history books. But is he choosing to make the right kind of history?

The Lisbon treaty, having been negotiated and agreed by the 27 national governments of the European Union, and ratified by all of their parliaments, and even passed by a referendum in Ireland, now sits on President Klaus' desk, awaiting his signature. But he cannot make up his mind to sit down and sign the treaty. Mont Blanc or Parker, or maybe a Bic biro: w...