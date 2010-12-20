A wake-up call for the EU on Kosovo

Eleven years after the 1998-1999 war, Kosovo is once again becoming unstable in a way that threatens Macedonia and southern Serbia, despite EU and US efforts.
The upcoming UN-Security-Council-sponsored talks between Kosovo and Serbia will once again question the young country's territorial integrity, with the fate of the ethnic-Serb-dominated northern regions of Kosovo at the core of the agenda.
There are four reasons for raising the alarm and the blame lies with the US, the maj...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
