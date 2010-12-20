A wake-up call for the EU on Kosovo

Eleven years after the 1998-1999 war, Kosovo is once again becoming unstable in a way that threatens Macedonia and southern Serbia, despite EU and US efforts.

The upcoming UN-Security-Council-sponsored talks between Kosovo and Serbia will once again question the young country's territorial integrity, with the fate of the ethnic-Serb-dominated northern regions of Kosovo at the core of the agenda.

There are four reasons for raising the alarm and the blame lies with the US, the maj...