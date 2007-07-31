Ad
euobserver
"The whole issue is increasingly becoming a showdown between former Cold War enemies" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kosovo needs a conclusion, not a new beginning

Opinion
by Agron Bajrami,

Russian intransigence on the question of Kosovo's political status has sparked yet another round of empty and time-consuming discussion on whether independence is the best and only solution for the 10,000 km square territory with 2.2 million inhabitants.

While Western democracies, notably the US and EU, are now officially standing behind the "supervised independence", proposed by UN Kosovo status envoy Martti Ahtisaari, this solution has been "frozen" due to Moscow's veto-threat.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"The whole issue is increasingly becoming a showdown between former Cold War enemies" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections