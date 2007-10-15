Ad
euobserver
"You cannot have democracy only when it doesn't hurt" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Real democracy: real communications

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry, Brussels,

People have been complaining about the European Union's communications for as long as I have been writing about Europe. Indeed, they have probably complained for a lot longer than that. The public also complains about a democratic deficit - something that the new constitutional arrangements currently being finalised were supposed to address - but which, of course, they don't, or at least not to any meaningful degree.

Sometimes this lack of democracy is perceived as a lack of communica...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"You cannot have democracy only when it doesn't hurt" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections