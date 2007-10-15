Real democracy: real communications

People have been complaining about the European Union's communications for as long as I have been writing about Europe. Indeed, they have probably complained for a lot longer than that. The public also complains about a democratic deficit - something that the new constitutional arrangements currently being finalised were supposed to address - but which, of course, they don't, or at least not to any meaningful degree.
Sometimes this lack of democracy is perceived as a lack of communica...
