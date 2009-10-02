EU divisions over climate change equal US hurdles

The world's climate negotiators have been clocking up a few air miles this week as they travelled to Bangkok to prepare for December's United Nations climate change talks in Copenhagen.

While the developing world is reluctant to move forward without the developed world having taken the first step, new polling data from the US and Europe suggests that the public on both sides of the Atlantic want the negotiations to succeed and for a deal to replace the 12-year-old Kyoto Protocol.

<...