EU elections, power plays and recognising Palestine





It’s not long now until citizens of the European Union vote for their next European Parliament and, in turn, the Commission. So it’s a good time for Martin and William to figure out just where they stand on the issues. Voting can be confusing, which is why you can get some help with this handy test. Although we’ll be honest: Ii leaves a lot to be desired.

Don’t miss an interview with podcast returnee Simon Van Dorpe, an investigative journalist at Follow The Money. He reveals more insights into high-level power plays that can shape, make, and maybe break the EU and its democratic backbone.

And speaking of all those lofty values, EU member states are hardly on the same page when it comes to what to do with Israel and the country’s ongoing onslaught of Gaza. International Human Rights law professor Michael Becker joins us from Dublin to share his years of expertise, as more EU countries recognise Palestinian statehood while others strike awkward balances between their political support for Israel and their obligations to international law.