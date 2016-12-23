Catalan parliament backs independence vote

By Nikolaj Nielsen

Catalonia's rift with Madrid looks set to widen following a vote in the region's parliament to leave Spain.

On Thursday (9 October), Catalan lawmakers backed plans for a referendum, next September, on whether to remain a part of greater Spain. The bid obtained 72 votes in favour and 11 abstentions.

