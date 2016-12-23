Hungarian journalists to sue publisher

By Eszter Zalan

In the latest twist of the fate of Hungary's largest daily newspaper, which was suspended on Saturday, the acting CEO of the publisher resigned on Monday (10 October), only two days after being appointed.

Mediaworks, which is owned by an Austrian investor, Vienna Capital Partners (VCP), put out a statement on Monday evening that Viktor Katona had resigned because of health issues.

