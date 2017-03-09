Poland rips up EU summit text in Tusk dispute

Poland attempted to block the adoption of EU council conclusions at Thursday's (9 March) summit, after 27 EU leaders re-elected Donald Tusk as president despite fierce oppostion from Warsaw.

Prime minister Beata Szydlo said it was a matter of principle not to elect a president of the European Council who did not enjoy the support of his home country.

If you already have an account click here to login.

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial , no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

"How can it be that 27 European leaders don't want to hear the arguments of a member state, which has justified grounds to doubt that a candidate should be chosen to a post," she told a news conference.

"Why don't we respect each other, listen to each other? That's today the largest problem of the EU," Szydlo said.

The European Council served a narrow set of countries, she added, in a thinly veiled reference to Germany.

She said she had reminded leaders they too could be steamrolled.

"Today it's about Poland, but soon you too can find yourself in this situation," Szydlo said.

If Poland does not endorse the summit conclusions, that does not make them invalid.

It is unusual for a country to reject the entire council conclusions.

Usually member states are unhappy with some aspects, or want to tweak the wording, which is done through lengthy negotiations.

However, to reject the entire text - which ranges from migration to deeper defence cooperation - is a different matter.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte told press on Thursday evening that there were different legal formats by which the member states could formally confirm the decisions taken.

"We will find a way out,” he told journalists.

The conclusions - on which Polish diplomats have worked as well - most probably would be turned into a statement, or a declaration signed by Tusk on behalf of 27 member states, except Poland.

Szydlo at her press conference said such "hastily solutions" were evidence the EU was not bound by principles.

Poland does not leave

The Polish prime minister did not clarify whether she would cooperate with Tusk in the future, but said she would also participate in Friday's informal meetings regarding the Rome summit on the future of Europe.

"Migration, Brexit and today show that things are not going in the right direction, and we cherish the EU too much to let it fall apart," she said, adding that her Europe was a "united Europe, respectful of its members, dealing with matters important to EU citizens".

Szydlo said that Tusk's support for Poland's opposition last year disqualified him as a neutral EU official.

Tusk had urged the Law and Justice government to respect the rule of law when visiting the closing ceremony of Wroclaw's year as Europe's capital of culture last December.

Asked about how Poland as a recipient of EU funds could try to block the summit's conclusions, Szydlo said it was the right of every member country to reject the document if that was beneficial for its national interest.

"I hear very often that central European countries benefit from the EU budget and because of this should be obedient," the Polish premier said.

She said that 60 percent of EU funds going to Poland return to Western Europe through those companies that were contractors of EU-sponsored projects in Poland.

Tusk grateful

The newly re-elected Tusk said he was "grateful for the trust the European Council has placed in me, but now is not the time for self-congratulations. I can only state that I will continue to work for a better and more united Europe with all member states, without exception.”

He said he wanted to cooperate with every member of the European Council.

"I will do everything I can to protect the Polish government against political isolation, this is for obvious reasons,” he said.

Tusk said he would communicate with the Polish government in Polish.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said with a typical jibe that “hopefully this is a language the Polish government can understand."

Presidents of the European Council are elected by qualified majority, and there is nothing in the treaties saying they need to enjoy the support of their home country.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said that 27 countries thought they had worked very well with Tusk and they wished to continue the relations.

"Even if qualified majority exists, it's important to find consensus, but seeking consensus should not be abused by imposing blockade," she said.

"We looked at what the treaty stipulate, the decision was taken on basis of the treaty," she told reporters, adding that "we want to have a good relation with Poland".