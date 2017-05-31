EU washes hands of Czech media debate

The risk of political misuse of the media in the Czech Republic - by media mogul and billionaire Andrej Babis - does not appear to be a systemic threat to the rule of law in the country, the European Commission said on Tuesday (30 May).

The debate was put on the agenda of the European Parliament's committee on civil liberties and justice after the emergence of audio recordings last month.

In the recordings, Babis - who holds Czechia's second largest fortune, leads the largest party and was, until recently, deputy PM - was heard instructing a journalist on the best time to publish stories to discredit his political rivals.

Giuseppe Abbamonte, director of the media and data directorate at the EU commission, told MEPs that the Czech Republic had problems with the influence of politicians over the media and with the transparency of media ownership.

But the commission did not have powers to intervene on these issues, the EU official said, adding that the situation had already been addressed by the Czech government.

The Czech PM, social democrat Bohuslav Sobotka, fired Babis last month. Already earlier this year, a new law forced the billionaire politician to place his business holdings in a trust.

But Babis' Ano party is leading in opinion polls, and he could well be ushered in as the country's next leader after the parliamentary elections in October.

Julie Majerczak, from Reporters Without Borders, a Paris-based NGO, told MEPs on Tuesday that the Czech Republic was steadily falling in her organisation's press freedom index, mainly because its media had been bought up by a few millionaires.

"These businessmen didn't suddenly become impassioned with journalism and the free press, but they told themselves that by buying up the media they could extend their sphere of influence, and the influence of their friends," Majerczak said.

Babis was the most emblematic example of the conundrum, she said, but there were many other cases of "oligarchs doing their shopping", both in the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe.

MEPs, during the debate, expressed concerns about media freedom in other countries, noting that Czech Republic was not one of the lowest-ranked countries in Europe.

Estonian socialist MEP, Marju Lauristin, said that the EU should have more powers to safeguard the independence of the free press.

She regretted that EU laws treated media like any other business, not recognising its special role in supporting democracy and culture, and that the current review of the audiovisual media services directive did not go far enough.

At the same time, the MEP said laws were insufficient on their own, and had to be backed up by a strong media culture and the force of civil society. Lauristin is also a professor of social communications at Tartu university.

Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in't Veld told the commission it had more powers than it thought.

"The issue very much the competence of the EU… We do tend to forget we have article 2, which includes media freedom and media pluralism," said the Dutch lawmaker, with reference to the EU treaties, which task the commission with the duty to uphold democracy in the EU.

The EU parliament will discuss the situation again in a plenary session on Thursday.

Babis considers the EU parliament's discussions as part of a campaign against him.

He said on Tuesday that the EU institutions should not interfere with the internal affairs of the Czech Republic. No MEP from his Ano party took the floor in Tuesday's debate.