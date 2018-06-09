Saturday

9th Jun 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary

  • Scientist at the Joint Research Centre in Belgium (Photo: Peter Teffer)

By

EU researchers will visit supermarkets in Hungary next week to test a new methodology aimed at spotting any quality differences in the same food products offered for sale in richer and poorer member states.

The tests are part of the European Commission's response to the issue of 'dual food quality', which has been raised by leaders from several central and eastern European countries.

"Consumers in certain parts of Europe have the feeling that the composition, or certain quality-related aspects of food, that is offered on their market, is not the same as the food that is offered under the same brand in other member states," said Franz Ulberth, head of fraud, detection and prevention at the commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC).

The suspicion that consumer product companies are intentionally and consistently shipping inferior versions of their products to eastern member states is not proven - but is a stubborn issue that refuses to go away.

After political leaders managed to convince commission president Jean-Claude Juncker that the dual food quality issue was an EU issue, he tasked the JRC to develop a common methodology to investigate the matter – until then member states had conducted investigations with varying standards.

The JRC will "frame the dimension of the problem", Ulberth told journalists this week, when they visited the institute's location in Geel, some 70 kilometres northeast of Brussels.

"Does it occur? What is the magnitude of the differences if they occur? And what member states are concerned?"

"There is at least a perceived problem," Ulberth told EUobserver later.

"What we do not know, is whether such differences occur only between east and west – which would be of course difficult to explain – or whether such differences are quite normal and occur throughout the [European] Union."

"If this is something that is occurring throughout the Union, then of course we could talk to industry why does it happen," said Ulberth.

He noted that it could be the case that companies are adapting ingredients based on preferences of the local consumers.

Blueprint for sampling

The JRC published its rules for how national authorities should select and transport samples last April.

The trip to Hungary will be to put the JRC blueprint to the test, before EU-wide sampling begins. Such pre-tests were already done in Belgium and France.

"We are in the process of organising an EU-wide testing campaign, with the inclusion of as many member states as possible," Ulberth told journalists.

He noted it was important that samples come from all over the EU, which has 28 member states.

"We wish to avoid this confrontation east vs west," said Ulberth.

"Most of the results that we have on the table is mostly – not exclusively, but mostly – related to products sampled in eastern member states and as a comparison with countries like Austria, Germany, and Italy. But we also need to see if such differences occur from north to south."

He said the plan was also to compare different samples of the same products within a country, but that financing is an issue.

"You not only go once to a shop and buy an item, but you do that several times, choosing different geographical locations within the jurisdiction of the country, and possibly also sampling from different production [locations]," said Ulberth.

"Of course that would be the ideal case. Now comes the 'if': If you can afford to do so. Because that will explode costs."

"If you triple, quadruple or quintuple the number of samples, then by the same multiplier you increase costs," the civil servant noted.

"Of course if there is already a differentiation within a country, then to be honest we have another problem," he said.

The samples will be taken by member state authorities, but the analysis will be done by the JRC.

"We are a little bit behind our planned scheme, a little bit, that happens. But we hope to have at least by the end of the year a draft report ready," he added.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Dual food quality: a recipe for east-west EU friction
  2. Visegrad lobby makes food quality an EU issue
  3. Slovakia: EU action on dual food quality is 'first step'
  4. EU sees 'more evidence' of dual food quality

Magazine

Dual food quality: a recipe for east-west EU friction

The accusation by some eastern European leaders that food companies were shipping inferior products to the eastern part of the EU has put the European Commission in a bind - leading to a months-long struggle to find a response.

Analysis

Visegrad lobby makes food quality an EU issue

Fico convinced the EU commission chief to take action in the perceived problem of discriminatory food practices, even though the evidence for the phenomenon is anecdotal.

Opinion

Is Trump the EU's only problem?

With Russia and China posing (different) threats to the EU from its east, and migration pressures from Africa to the south, the EU needs to find ways - and quickly - to reinvigorate the Brussels-Washington axis.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  4. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  5. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  8. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  10. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank

Latest News

  1. Revealed - no MEP objected to Zuckerberg 'format' in advance
  2. Dutch debate on EU agenda This WEEK
  3. Meet the new Mr Poland - worse than the old one
  4. 'Consent' - the good, the bad and the ugly in e-privacy regulation
  5. EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary
  6. Nato helps bind Western ties amid G7 'trade war'
  7. Sweden criticises Russia pipeline, but grants permit
  8. Is Trump the EU's only problem?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  3. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  4. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  6. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  8. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  11. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  12. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach