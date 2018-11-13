Tuesday

13th Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU action on Hungary and Poland drowns in procedure

  • Austrian EU minister Gernot Blumel and Hungary's EU state minister Szabolcs Takacs on the sidelines of the meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Discussions on the rule of law in Hungary and Poland among EU countries have descended into polemics over procedure.

EU affairs ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday (12 November) to discuss the latest developments over the two sanctions procedures launched against against Poland and Hungary.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • MEP Judith Sargentini want to participate in the council's hearings on Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

The so-called Article 7 procedure was triggered by the EU commission against Poland a year ago, while the probe was lunched in September by the European Parliament against Hungary, whose prime minister Viktor Orban has run anti-EU campaigns and become a model for far-right leaders around Europe.

Both countries have also had run-ins with the commission over migration.

Under the Article 7 procedure, member states - by a majority of four-fifths - can determine that there is a clear risk of a serious breach of EU values. EU member states can then issue recommendations and, in the final phase, could decide unanimously to launch sanctions such as suspending voting rights.

But sanctions are unlikely to happen in either the case of Poland or Hungary, as both have pledged to veto punishment on the other.

Against this political deadlock, EU ministers have been struggling to proceed with the two cases, in which member states have already held two hearings with the Polish minister.

Hungary's case is even more complicated, as it was triggered by the European Parliament, which some EU countries view suspiciously as a federalist institution interested in grabbing power from nation states.

Lost time

On Monday morning, Dutch Judith Sargentini, the MEP in charge of the report on Hungary, presented her assessment to representatives of member states, along with other lawmakers from the parliament's civil liberties committee.

While all EU countries were present, not all sent the minister or ambassador, and some, such as Poland, were represented by lower-level diplomats dealing with technical issues, emphasising that this was not an official meeting of EU countries.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Greece and Sweden were present at ministerial level, according to a statement by the committee.

The EU council's legal team has said the parliament has no role in council meetings, so the member states decided to hear from the rapporteur outside of the council format.

Sargentini argued that the European parliament should have a role in the procedure on Hungary as it was the institution that triggered the Article 7 sanctions procedure.

Sargetini's report, which was adopted by the vast majority of MEPs including Orban's political European People's Party family grouping, detailed concerns about Hungary's constitutional and electoral system, the independence of the judiciary, corruption, freedom of expression, academic freedom, rights of asylum seekers and minorities.

After the meeting, Sargentini in a statement criticised EU countries for stalling the process while trying to figure out how to involve the parliament.

"The time spent on this is lost, while we see further deterioration of academic freedom and the undermining of judicial independence in Hungary," she said, adding she expects to be invited to a formal council meeting.

Hungary pushed back against giving the parliament the floor at the council meeting, while Greece has argued for inviting the MEP to address the council, according to an EU official.

Only Germany's state minister for Europe, Michael Roth, made a political comment during the official meeting of ministers, calling it unacceptable that Hungary's government uses EU funds for its anti-EU and anti-migration campaigns, according to the source.

Szabolcs Takacs, Hungary's state minister for EU affairs told reporters after the meeting that the "Brussels pro-migration elite" is attacking Hungary because its citizens don't want migrants in their country.

"There is a struggle between the forces supporting migration and those that are against. Hungary is a target because it does not support illegal migration," he said.

Hungary also argued that the EU commission did not see sufficient risks to the rule of law to start the sanctions procedure, as it did in the case of Poland.

The Hungarian government has distributed its written assessment of the issueamong other member states, but it is not yet clear how member states would deal with the issue at the ministers' next meeting in December.

Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans summed up the EU executive's ongoing probes into some of the Hungarian government's measures, such as targeting the Central European University in Budapest, founded by US billionaire George Soros, and threatening NGOs that deal with migration.

Poland case

Ministers made little progress on Poland as well, sources said.

Timmermans summed up the pending court case against Poland for attempting to put the supreme court under political control.

The EU's top court introduced interim measures over the issue, calling on Warsaw not to implement changes to the supreme court, and reinstate judges who were let go due to the new retirement rules. On Friday, EU judges will discuss the interim measures.

The European Court of Justice is only expected to deal with the actual case on the supreme court from the commission in early next year.

Poland said it would instruct amendments to the original law that is forcing some of the judges to retire, a development Timmermans called worrying, as he called for the court's measures to implemented without delay.

"A court decision needs to be implemented and can be implemented," Timmermans said after the meeting.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Poland to face EU top court on rule of law
  2. EU ministers struggle to deal with Poland and Hungary
  3. Poland to veto EU sanctions on Hungary
  4. EP triggers sanctions procedure, Hungary calls 'fraud'
Poland to face EU top court on rule of law

The EU commission is expected to refer Poland to the EU's top court over firing supreme court judges, but Warsaw refused to commit on Tuesday that it will implement future EU court rulings.

EP triggers sanctions procedure, Hungary calls 'fraud'

The parliament launched a sanctions procedure against Hungary in an unprecedented vote that required a two-thirds majority from MEPs. Hungary is calling the vote a "fraud" and a "petty revenge" for its hardline migration policy.

EU's centre-right make Weber their man to replace Juncker

The centre-right EPP party's congress wanted to show unity - but divisions remain after the political alliance lined up behind Germany's Manfred Weber as their 'Spitzenkandidat' ahead of next year's European election.

News in Brief

  1. Cyprus opens first new border crossings in eight years
  2. Putin's Austrian dance partner cancels Moscow visit
  3. Political deadlock over Sweden Democrat influence
  4. Court: Catalan referendum organisers must repay costs
  5. Italian hosts peace conference on Libya
  6. UK seeks swift use of new EU chemical weapons blacklist
  7. Barnier briefs EU ministers: intense negotiations continue
  8. Romanian minister preparing EU presidency steps down

Opinion

On Armistice Day, EU is still best gift we can give our children

While young people fought each other in 1918, young people in 2018 travel to study together under the Erasmus programme. But there is a risk of limiting our commemoration to representing the past through just speeches, museum exhibits and visits.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  8. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  9. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  10. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  12. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs

Latest News

  1. Italy defiant on budget on eve of EU deadline
  2. EU action on Hungary and Poland drowns in procedure
  3. EU unable to fully trace €1bn spent on refugees in Turkey
  4. Romanian leaders trade jibes over upcoming EU presidency
  5. EU warns Romania not to abuse GDPR against press
  6. EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name
  7. Fear of nationalist surge marks European memorials
  8. Liberals ally with Macron for election, but no candidate yet

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  3. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  5. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  9. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  10. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  3. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  6. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  8. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  9. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  10. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  11. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us