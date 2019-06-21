Friday

21st Jun 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

No agreement on top jobs, EU leaders to meet again on 30 June

  • "We want to agree before the new [EU] parliament meets," German chancellor Angela Merkel said (Photo: European Union)

By

EU leaders did not reach agreement on Friday morning (21 June) on who should lead the European Commission and other key institutions and will meet again at the end of next week.

"There was no majority on any candidate," Tusk said, adding that EU leaders agreed that there needs to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Tusk will continue consultations, including with the European parliament.

Leaders will gather again next Sunday (30 June) evening.

"We want to agree before the new [EU] parliament meets," German chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the meeting.

Merkel emphasised that an institutional conflict between the council of member states and the parliament must be avoided.

"At no point do we want to see a crisis with the parliament, it would not be good for the EU as a whole for the years to come," she said.

The European Parliament has been arguing leaders to pick a person to run the new EU commission from the lead candidates put forward by the political parties.

However, there is no parliamentary majority backing any of the hopefuls.

The centre-right EPP, which emerged as the largest party in the elections last month, has pushed the German Manfred Weber, and the Socialists, who came in second are fighting for Dutch commissioner Frans Timmermans.

Danish commissioner Margrethe Vestager ran as a liberal candidate.

The centre-right, the Socialists, the liberals and the greens have been working on a coalition agreement in the parliament but have been unable to agree on a candidate for the commission top job.

The parties want to come to an accord by next Tuesday, but it is unlikely they will be able to come up with a common candidate by then.

Under the new leadership of Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia, the Socialists have dug in to fight for Timmermans, while the new liberal leader Dacian Ciolos has also not endorsed Weber.

EPP officials see this move as a hostile one against Weber, coordinated by the Socialist government in Madrid and French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris, whose MEPs supported Ciolos' bid as the liberal group leader.

EU leaders discussed the new EU leadership during their dinner on Thursday night under secrecy, with phone signals being scrapped and aides waiting outside the meeting room.

"I noted with pleasure, amusement and happiness that I am not that easy to replace," quipped the EU commission's current president, Jean-Claude Juncker, at the end of the meeting.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Weber re-elected EPP chief as coalition talks drag
  2. Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency
  3. EU leaders task Tusk to find commission chief by June
  4. EP parties planning 'coalition agenda' ahead of jobs summit
Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

EU leaders task Tusk to find commission chief by June

With national leaders and the European Parliament divided over who to put forward for the commission presidency, the EU Council president will now start negotiations with all sides - hoping to come up with an answer by next month.

EP parties planning 'coalition agenda' ahead of jobs summit

Political bosses of the European Parliament's groups, hoping to assemble a majority coalition, are eyeing putting forward an political agenda - and possibly a name for the commission top job - before EU leaders gather in Brussels.

Additional summit over top EU jobs looms

It's quicker to elect the pope than to agree on the new EU leadership, quipped the Irish prime minister at the start of the EU summit - which may end only with another summit soon to pick the top jobs.

Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit

EU leaders will be discussing the new EU leadership positions - with France and Germany split over the largest political group's lead candidate. It might take an extra summit for leaders to come up with final names.

News in Brief

  1. Four sentenced to life for 2015 migrant truck deaths
  2. Johnson vs. Hunt to replace May as UK leader
  3. EU leaders take aim at Russia's role in Ukraine
  4. EUobserver appoints new interim editor-in-chief
  5. Ombudsman: Tusk's staff should record lobby meetings
  6. Tusk now 'more cautious' on top jobs decision at summit
  7. Mogherini: my replacement 'needs security experience'
  8. Irish PM: 'enormous hostility' to new Brexit extension

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  3. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  5. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  6. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  7. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  8. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody

Latest News

  1. No agreement on top jobs, EU leaders to meet again on 30 June
  2. Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target
  3. Additional summit over top EU jobs looms
  4. EU advisor roasted over Russian media interview
  5. EU must counter Kushner's so-called 'peace' plan
  6. Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit
  7. EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length
  8. What's going on in Moldova - and what next?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us