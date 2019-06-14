Ad
Top prize is the European Commission presidency, according to the European Parliament (Photo: Audiovisual Service, Shimera / Photo: Francois Walschaerts)

Top EU jobs summit dominates This WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greater clarity on who may take up leading roles of the EU institutions will dominate the agenda this week.

In a pre-summer summit scheduled for Thursday (20 June) and Friday, heads of state and government will return to Brussels where they are expected to parcel up the posts according to political stripes.

The centre-right EPP currently has a presidency grip on the European Commission with Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Parliament with Italy's Antonio Tajani, and ...

