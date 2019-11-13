Wednesday

13th Nov 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says

  • 'Now it is obvious that the political conflict has consequences at the European level,' said the representative of the Catalonian government to the EU, Meritxell Serret (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The advocate general of the EU Court of Justice(CJEU) said on Tuesday (12 November) that the jailed former Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras is indeed an elected MEP - in a boost to the cause of several such jailed pro-independence MEPs.

In an advisory opinion, Maciej Szpunar said it was "up to the voters" who became an MEP, but that was now up to the parliament itself to decide whether the MEPs should enjoy parliamentary immunity.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The European parliament states that "the mandate of an MEP is a national mandate" and "MEPs are elected under national electoral law".

But after Junqueras was elected in the European elections in May this year, he was not allowed to leave custody to pledge his signing-in oath by the Spanish Supreme Court - a requirement to take office as an elected MEP in Spain.

According to Szpunar's judgment, Junqueras is "capable of benefiting from immunity" from the moment he takes up his mandate from the EU parliament.

Once a member of the EU parliament is elected, MEPs have a mandate governed by European law, which does "not allow any member state to suspend the mandate of a member of the European parliament or their prerogatives for any reason," Szpunar stated.

As a result, Spain "cannot revoke or limit without an express authorisation" of European institutions, the court adviser said.

Under the rules of the European parliament's protocol on immunity, the parliament can decide whether to uphold or waive the immunity of an MEP.

However, the parliament will now wait for the final decision of the CJEU to decide on this matter, according to a spokesperson of the institution.

This assessment might not change the situation of Junqueras, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds over his role in the region's 2017 failed bid for independence.

However, this assessment might set a precedent for the other Catalan leaders living in self-imposed exile in Belgium and elected in May as MEPs, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comín, who have also launched legal challenges against the European parliament.

"This shows another very serious injustice in which Junqueras is a victim. They have violated their rights and those of their voters. Oriol should be sitting at the EU parliament, like Toni Comín and myself, because more than two million people voted for that," tweeted former Catalan president Puigdemont.

The vice-president of the Greens/EFA, MEP Alyn Smith, welcomed the opinion of the CJUE's legal adviser, adding that "dialogue is the only solution, not locking up democrats".

"[The CJEU's opinion] does move us a step closer to getting Junqueras his rights and privileges as MEP," he said.

The CJEU will make a final ruling in the coming months.

According to the representative of the Catalonian government to the EU, Meritxell Serret, the situation of Junqueras and the other elected MEPs has brought the Catalan conflict to the European stage.

"Now it is obvious that the political conflict has consequences at the European level," she said.

New coalition government in Madrid

Meanwhile, Spain's socialist caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the leftist party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, reached an agreement to form a coalition government on Tuesday, after they lost together a total of ten deputies in Sunday's elections.

The agreement between both parties states that "dialogue in Catalonia will be encouraged, looking for formulas of understanding and rallying point," adding that these activities will "always [take place] within the constitution".

The Socialists and Unidas Podemos will need the support of smaller parties, as they only have 155 seats in the congress - but not an absolute majority (176 seats).

However, the abstention of the pro-independence party the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the center-right party Ciudadanos (Citizens) might be also fundamental for this coalition to succeed.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority
  2. Spain passes law to kill off 'online' Catalan republic
  3. Catalonia demands EU intervention, as crisis deepens
Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority

Although the governing Socialists Party (PSOE) won the most seats at Sunday's elections, the political deadlock continues with a deeply-fragmented scenario, in which the far-right Vox party is in a strong position while the centre has become irrelevant.

Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?

Uncertainty surrounding this weekend's Spanish election - the fourth in four years - is rising, as polls suggest that the outcome of Sunday's vote could be as inconclusive April's election. Thousands of police are on the streets of Barcelona.

New Romanian commissioner completes line-up, bar UK

Ursula von der Leyen has chosen Alina Valean to be Romania's new commissioner. She will get the transport portfolio, putting an end to speculation that Hungary might lose the enlargement portfolio.

Belgium's political deadlock is complete

After 163 days the Belgian government formation is not going anywhere. The King needs to be more creative than ever in trying to find a way out.

News in Brief

  1. Police end Catalan separatist blockade of France-Spain road
  2. Poland arrests extremists for 'planning attacks on Muslims'
  3. Controversial commission portfolio name changed
  4. Catalan party to support new Spanish coalition
  5. Russia jails six Crimean Tatar activists for terrorism
  6. Venice flooded with highest tide in 53 years
  7. Border controls 'the norm' in some EU states since 2015
  8. Netherlands plan to reduce speed limit to 100km/h

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  2. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  4. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  5. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  6. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  8. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  12. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.

Latest News

  1. Leftist MEPs call on EU to address crisis in Chile
  2. Mustard gas and cod: Last chance to halt Nord Stream 2?
  3. Cultural Battlefield
  4. Nationalists as much a threat to EU arts as resources
  5. Dear President Macron, being a migrant is not a crime
  6. Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
  7. Pro-Israeli group scores own goal on EU retail labels
  8. New commissioners clear 'conflict of interests' hurdle

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us