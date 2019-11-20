Wednesday

20th Nov 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Von der Leyen commission on track for December start

  • Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi was requested to provide additional assurances that he will be independent from prime minister Viktor Orban (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The largest political groups in the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee supported Hungarian commissioner-designate for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Monday (18 November).

Varhelyi became the final commissioner-designate to be approved by MEPs, and the move means that commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen's new executive is on track to take office on 1 December.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Varhelyi was approved after he responded on Monday to further written questions following his hearing last week , giving further assurances that he will distance himself from Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban.

The Hungarian premier's close ties with Russia and Turkey, and his attacks on rule of law at home alarmed MEPs from the Socialists and Democrats, the liberal Renew, the Greens and the far-left GUE/NGL groups.

On Monday, Varhelyi told MEPs in his answers that he "will neither be bound nor influenced by any statement or position of any prime minister of any country or any other representatives of any government".

"I will not be the envoy of a specific country, but the representative of the European Commission towards our neighbouring countries," he added, saying the commissioners are "completely independent" from any institution or government.

To a question on Orban's recent comments offering help to Turkey and Azerbaijan in their European aspirations, Varhelyi said that while "Turkey is an important partner for the EU", it will not prevent him from giving "unambiguous messages on issues such as the serious backsliding on rule of law and fundamental freedoms, the illegal drilling in the Mediterranean or the military incursion in Syria".

MEPs also questioned Varhelyi on Hungary granting asylum to North Macedonia's former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who was convicted of corruption at home.

Varhelyi reiterated his response, previously stated at his hearing, that it is for member states to examine and decide on individual asylum requests.

Asked about what he would do if an enlargement country would limit space for opposition parties, control the national media, restricts academic freedom, fail to combat corruption, and curb the judiciary - the same issues that Hungary has been accused of - Varhelyi said he "will ensure that we continue to give priority to the 'fundamentals first' principle".

He added that he would support these countries in their efforts to strengthen the rule of law, tackling corruption and organised crime, work towards the proper functioning of democratic institutions.

Varhelyi also said safeguarding the freedom of expression and media are key, and that he will work towards enlargement countries respecting academic freedom.

While last week socialist and liberal MEPs wanted to see further questioning, on Monday they gave the green light to Varhelyi.

"Commisioner-designate Varhelyi given a chance by European parliament. That the Hungarian candidate is the last confirmed shows there is very little trust towards Fidesz in the EP," Hungarian liberal opposition MEP, Anna Donath, tweeted after the decision, referring to Orban's ruling party.

"Despite Varhelyi having pledged to be independent from Orban, I'll be here, ready to flag whenever he isn't," she added.

Von der Leyen on track

With the final commissioner-designate given the okay by the parliament, the plenary session on 27 November could vote on the new EU executive for it to take office on 1 December.

The final decision will be made by leaders of the parliament and the political groups on Thursday (21 November).

Von der Leyen's commission is already one month late with taking office.

And it still misses the commissioner candidate from the UK - as British prime minister Boris Johnson refused to send one before the elections in Britain on 12 December.

The current commission had launched a disciplinary procedure against the UK for failing to abide by EU rules and send a nominee.

However, if member states (including the UK) and the parliament approved, von der Leyen can become a full-fledged commission chief on the first day of December.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs
  2. Hungary's Orban defends close ties with Russia
  3. MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'
EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs

The new commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet for the first time with EU leaders who nominated her for the job. She will be asked to lay out her plans for getting her commission through parliament.

MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'

Hours before the European Parliament hearings of would-be commissioners begin, two nominees are rejected in a second vote by MEPs on the legal affairs committee. It is an early blow to president-elect Ursula von der Leyen.

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says

In a boost for the cause of three Catalan MEPs, the advocate general of the EU Court of Justice has recognised their mandate as elected MEPs - but it is up to the parliament if they should enjoy immunity.

Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority

Although the governing Socialists Party (PSOE) won the most seats at Sunday's elections, the political deadlock continues with a deeply-fragmented scenario, in which the far-right Vox party is in a strong position while the centre has become irrelevant.

Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?

Uncertainty surrounding this weekend's Spanish election - the fourth in four years - is rising, as polls suggest that the outcome of Sunday's vote could be as inconclusive April's election. Thousands of police are on the streets of Barcelona.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary, Poland block EU conclusions on rule of law
  2. France: wide EU backing for enlargement change
  3. EU Council calls for policy action to protect marine life
  4. ECJ: Poland's judicial independence in doubt
  5. Suspected 'middleman' in Caruana Galizia case arrested
  6. European populists more favourable to Russia
  7. Hungary's new commissioner approved by MEPs
  8. Balkan coal power plants fail to meet emissions targets

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  3. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  5. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  6. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  7. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  9. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us