Wednesday

20th Nov 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Tusk pledges 'fight' for EU values as new EPP president

  • 'Under no circumstances, we can give away the sphere of security and order to political populists, manipulators, and autocrats, who lead people to believe that freedom cannot be reconciled with security,' Tusk said (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The EU's largest political party's congress gathered in Zagreb on Wednesday (20 November) to nominate outgoing EU Council president Donald Tusk as their new president - as Poland's former prime minister was the only candidate for the position.

With new leadership, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) said it was ready to work on a concrete political strategy to tackle the challenges of the EU's enlargement process and climate change - the two main concerns of the political group at their congress, amid their unfinished battle against Hungary's ruling party Fidesz.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I am ready to fight" for Christian-Democratic European values and against populism, said Tusk.

"I deeply believe that only those who want and are able to give people a feeling of safety and security, preserving at the same time their freedoms and rights, have a mandate to run for power," he added.

Tusk will replace French former MEP Joseph Daul, who led the EPP since the end of 2013. Tusk's current mandate in Brussels finishes at the end of this month.

"Electing a new leader will also mean a new era for the EPP group. We need to stick to our values and adapt to the next generations," said Daul.

"Tusk will do a great job with the experience he has at both national and European level," said prime minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković.

One of the first challenges for Tusk as the president of the EPP will the final decision about the membership of Hungary's ruling party, Fidesz, which was suspended from the political group in March - following a backlash over rule of law in Hungary.

Tusk is a notable opponent of Hungary's biggest European ally, Poland's governing Law and Justice party, which makes him more likely to adopt a tougher tone with Fidesz than the outgoing Daul did.

"Under no circumstances, we can give away the sphere of security and order to political populists, manipulators, and autocrats, who lead people to believe that freedom cannot be reconciled with security," Tusk said.

Last year, the European Parliament triggered a sanctions procedure against the Hungarian government for being in "clear risk" of seriously breaching EU rules and values, creating much unease within the EPP, which counts Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU among its ranks.

Ultimately, the EPP decided to suspend the party membership and call on Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban to meet certain conditions to remain in the party.

'Wise Men' delay

Following the suspension, the EPP appointed a group of 'wise men' - led by former EU council president Herman Van Rompuy - to monitor and evaluate if the Hungarian government party complies with the EPP's conditions.

Plenković said that despite the original plan for the evaluation committee assessing the Hungarian governing party to release its report by October, the wise men will give their opinion "very soon".

Once this assessment is shared with the rest of the EPP members, the political group will analyse the results and make a final decision.

However, Tusk's position seems clear at this stage.

"We will not sacrifice values like civil liberties, the rule of law, and decency in public life on the altar of security and order, because there is simply no need. Because they don't exclude one another," Tusk said - adding that whoever is unable to accept that would be outside the EPP family.

Fidesz was not invited to the European centre-right party's congress in Zagreb.

Enlargement

Another of the main topics discussed in Zagreb was the EPP's position on EU enlargement.

During the last EU summit, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands blocked enlargement talks with two Balkan countries, North Macedonia and Albania, in what was considered a "historic error" by senior EU officials - including Tusk.

"Failing to decide about North Macedonia and Albania is a great disappointment, however, I remain an optimist," Tusk told reporters on Tuesday, adding that it was necessary to restore EU unity on enlargement.

Last week, France revealed a "reformed approach to the [EU] accession process" based on a step-by-step method.

However, the Croatian PM pointed out that "the EU enlargement process is based on a really clear legal procedure," adding that member states should distinguish between negotiations and the process that follows.

"The lack of consensus for ascension talks of North Macedonia and Albania was a mistake with repercussion for this region," said EPP secretary-general, Spanish MEP Antonio Lopez Istúriz, adding that this was the position of the whole EPP group.

"There will be no sovereign Europe without a stable Balkan region integrated with the continent. You don't need to be a historian to understand this," Lopez Istúriz added.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EPP suspends Orban's Fidesz party
  2. Hungary's commissioner-to-be grilled over loyalty to Orban
  3. Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance
EPP suspends Orban's Fidesz party

In a compromise decision, Europe's centre-right grouping stops short of expelling Hungary's ruling party - which has been accused of rolling back democracy and the rule of law.

Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance

Hungary's Orban has hinted at leaving the EPP for Italy's far-right Salvini, saying it will be difficult to remain in the centre-right political family if it allied with leftist parties after the European Parliament elections.

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says

In a boost for the cause of three Catalan MEPs, the advocate general of the EU Court of Justice has recognised their mandate as elected MEPs - but it is up to the parliament if they should enjoy immunity.

Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority

Although the governing Socialists Party (PSOE) won the most seats at Sunday's elections, the political deadlock continues with a deeply-fragmented scenario, in which the far-right Vox party is in a strong position while the centre has become irrelevant.

Wilmès becomes first female PM of Belgium

On Sunday, Sophie Wilmès was appointed as the new prime minister of Belgium - becoming the first female head of government in the country's history. She replaces Charles Michel who becomes president of the European Council.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  3. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  5. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  6. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  7. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  9. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021

Latest News

  1. New calls for Muscat to resign over journalist's murder
  2. Tusk pledges 'fight' for EU values as new EPP president
  3. Don't lead Europe by triggering its fears
  4. Finland: EU 'not brain dead' on enlargement
  5. The labour market is not ready for the future
  6. Parliament should have 'initiation' role
  7. AI skewed to young, male, and western EU, report warns
  8. US and EU go separate ways on Israeli settlers

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us