Friday

8th Jan 2021

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

US riot: How did EU's pro-Trump right react?

  • The violent riot, in which at least four people died, have been seen worldwide as an 'assault on American democracy' (Photo: Blink O'fanaye)

By

The European far-right leaders who back outgoing US president Donald Trump have condemned the violent mob of his supporters who stormed the Capitol building in Washington - but fallen short on pinning blame on the man who incited the rioters.

Thousands of protesters on Wednesday (6 January) stormed the iconic building shortly after being addressed by Trump outside the White House - where he refused to admit defeat to president-elect Joe Biden, and again claimed November's elections had been a fraud.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The violent riots, in which at least four people died, have been seen worldwide as an direct and physical "assault on American democracy".

Trump's European cheerleaders, such as German AfD's Tino Chrupalla, far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders or Italy's populist figure Matteo Salvini, have condemned the protesters' actions.

However, they fall short of poingint the finger at Trump - whose recent public and social media statements have been stained with incitement and calls for violence, fuelled with baseless disinformation.

Meanwhile, more mainstream European allies of Trump, such as the populist Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban or Flemish nationalist Tom van Grieken, avoided making any statement.

Anti-EU Marine Le Pen of France's National Rally, who described Trump's victory in 2016 as "an additional stone in the building of a new world," said Trump "must condemn what happened" - while also raising questions about social media censorship.

"I consider that in a democracy, we have the right to protest and demonstrate, but peacefully. Any act of violence that aims to undermine the democratic process is unacceptable," she added.

UK Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, who boasts of his close friendship with Trump, issued a Twitter statement restricted to the bare minimum, saying only "storming Capitol Hill is wrong" and protesters should leave.

For his part, the Czech Republic prime minister Andrej Babis, often likened to the outgoing US president because of his views on immigration and business background, also said that "what happened in [the] US is unacceptable and [an] unprecedented attack on democracy".

"Four lives were needlessly lost and the core democratic process has been disrupted. [The] transition of power needs to be smooth and peaceful," he said.

The so-called "Trump of Spain", far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal, compared the Washington events to his own country, accusing the Spanish vice-president of calling protesters to storm the Spanish congress in the past, and the Catalan government of assaulting the Catalan parliament.

Nevertheless, he also called for the order to be restored, warning that "western democracies have to show their strength against the revolutionary processes that the elites have stupidly promoted".

Slovenia's nationalist prime minister Janez Jansa, who said last year that it was "pretty clear" Trump has won the 2020 elections before the official results were made public, condemned the ugly scenes and violence in Washington but suggested an equivalence with leftwing protests.

"We hope American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis. Democracy presupposes peaceful protest, but violence and death threats - from left or right - are always wrong," he said on Twitter.

Hungarian media

Meanwhile, the pro-Hungarian government's outlets falsely accused the US Democratic party of organising the riots, saying that "after the scandalous November election, Joe Biden's presidency brought total chaos".

The former head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said it was a wake-up call to Europe: "There are Trumps everywhere, so each and everyone should defend their Capitol".

After US Congress officially declared Biden's victory on Thursday, president Trump said in a statement that "there will be an orderly transition" of power on 20 January.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU in 'shock' as Trump mob storms 'temple of democracy'
  2. European democrats, time to wake up
  3. What does Trump's 'coup' mean for Europe?
  4. 'Trump is history', EU presidency chief says

EUobserved

European democrats, time to wake up

After the mob attack on Washington's Capitol Hill, we have to ask ourselves if it would be possible to see such a march on Brussels? The answer is: Yes. Europe is dealing with the same dark forces.

Opinion

What does Trump's 'coup' mean for Europe?

If Trump is still alive, healthy, free and tweeting politics by 2023, I think we all can officially start to worry. Not only for the American democracy, but for democracies in Europe and the rest of the world.

Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules

EU tribunal said Hungary's legislation made it "virtually impossible" to make an asylum application. Restricting access to international protection procedure is a violation of EU rules.

Von der Leyen pledges to use rule-of-law tool next year

MEPs on Wednesday pushed back against the conclusions of the EU leaders' summit of last week, arguing that the adopted legal text on rule of law is what matters - not the leaders' supplementary 'interpretation'.

News in Brief

  1. New Russian laws restrict rights to protest against regime
  2. Turkey says normalisation talks with France going well
  3. Leave.EU campaign group moves from UK to Ireland
  4. Portugal seeks EU approval to save national airline
  5. WHO: Europe must do more in face of 'alarming situation'
  6. Post-Brexit purchases from UK come with VAT 'surprise'
  7. US Democrats win majority in Senate amid chaos
  8. Portugal trying to forge EU migrant-sharing deal

EU pushes back against rising homophobia

The EU Commission plans a proposal to ensure recognition children-parent relations in cross border situations, and legislation to support the mutual recognition of parenthood between member states.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Former US envoy to EU: 'Our democracy is fragile'
  2. Lithuania: US is still EU partner on world stage
  3. 'Trump is history', EU presidency chief says
  4. US riot: How did EU's pro-Trump right react?
  5. European democrats, time to wake up
  6. EU in 'shock' as Trump mob storms 'temple of democracy'
  7. EU vaccine-sharing could have 'strategic' value
  8. EU tells China to let in WHO team to study Covid origins

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us