Tuesday

10th Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Exclusive

MEP pension fund invested in cluster munition arms industry

By

Listen to article

Monthly allowances given to MEPs to pay for office supplies were used to purchase shares in the arms, tobacco, mining and fossil-fuels industries to finance a heavily-indebted European Parliament pension scheme.

This included tens of thousands of shares in a US-arms industry that manufactured cluster munitions, banned by a 2008 international convention signed by EU states.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Cluster munitions contain multiple explosive bomblets that carpet a large area and can kill unsuspecting civilians possibly weeks later.

Among those that had manufactured them in the past are Raytheon, Honeywell International, and Textron Inc. The European Parliament's voluntary pension scheme invested in all three.

In 2008, it owned 14,900 shares in Raytheon with a market value of $547,000 and 27,000 shares in Honeywell International with a market value of $637,000. In 2007, it held 7,600 shares in Textron Inc with a market value of $370,000.

Textron Inc stopped the production of large cluster munitions in 2016 after evidence emerged that the Saudis had used them against civilians in Yemen.

And Norway's sovereign wealth fund had in 2005 blacklisted Raytheon and Honeywell International for producing and selling cluster munitions. So too did KBC Bank in Belgium 2006 given the controversy surrounding the weapons.

Along with Aerojet General, Honeywell International developed the CBU-87 combined effects munition, which was widely used in US Desert Storm in the early 1990s to devastating effect.

Human Rights Watch estimates 60 percent of those killed from cluster munitions dropped by US and UK forces during the first Gulf War were under the age of 15. Raytheon and Honeywell International no longer manufacture cluster bombs, they say.

Around 11,800 shares were also owned in Northrop Grumman corporation and with a 2008 market value of $382,000. And it held another 79,000 shares in BAE Systems, a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company, with a £311,000 market value.

It has held shares in BAE Systems since the 1990s, when it was known as British Aerospace. It is unclear if the pension still holds the above mentioned shares given the historical information on investments was only disclosed up until 2010.

Aside from the ethical questions of using European taxpayer money to invest in the arms industry to finance an MEP pension fund, the European Parliament will likely have to squeeze some €400m from the public for its bailout.

The fund is set to go bust between 2024, the year of the European elections, and 2026.

The parliament has been unable to find a solution, raising alarm from MEPs overseeing budgets.

"It's a disgrace. I think the biggest question is what happens with the deficit of the fund," said German Green MEP Daniel Freund. "Is there going to be additional taxpayer money thrown into this? I think not a cent should go into this," he said.

Monika Hohlmeier, a German MEP and Johan van Overtveldt, a former Belgian finance minister, issued similar statements in a joint letter to the EU parliament president Roberta Metsola last year.

They said that the fund poses "potential devastating reputational risks for the European Parliament".

'Not in the public interest'

The parliament, and its former investment advisor, Credit Agricole Luxembourg Private Bank, have also refused to disclose the investments.

In a letter to EUobserver, the European Parliament claimed disclosure would undermine the protection of commercial interests, brushing away public interest arguments.

An appeal made by this website was also rejected in December 2022 for similar reasons by conservative European Parliament vice-president Roberts Zile, who oversees document-access requests.

Credit Agricole Luxembourg Private Bank also refused and then declined to explain why when pressed.

But EUobserver then obtained a detailed breakdown of the investments dating from 1994 until 2010 after downloading annual statements from a public register.

Those statements were produced by the administrators of the pension scheme, a non-profit known as the "Pension Fund of the Members of the European Parliament."

The non-profit is currently registered at the European Parliament building in Luxembourg and was initially administered by active and later former MEPs.

The scheme came under a Luxembourg investment fund known as a 'SICAV-FIS'.

First set up in the early 1990s and open to MEPs until 2009, the voluntary pension fund is bleeding large amounts of cash because of the number of people hitting retirement age.

Among them is the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who is currently drawing a pension from the controversial fund.

Others include Miguel Arias Canete when he was European commissioner for climate. Canete was also among the MEPs who sat as an administrator of the scheme.

Asked for a comment when presented with the investments, the European Parliament said it was not a liberty to a make statement.

"The voluntary pension fund is a non-profit association governed by Luxembourgish law. It is a third party distinct from the European Parliament that can therefore not comment on the requested elements," said a EU parliament spokesperson, in an email.

MEPs only had to pay into the fund for two years to get a pension. For every €1,000 paid into it, the EU parliament contributed €2,000.

The MEP share was deducted from their monthly office allowance of several thousand euros, itself shrouded in secrecy given the lack of transparency on the how the money is spent.

Among the biggest defenders of the secrecy behind the monthly allowance is European Parliament vice-president Rainer Wieland who told this website that its lack of transparency is a non-issue.

Other investments made on behalf of the voluntary pension scheme include big tobacco, mining, fossil fuels, and major pharmaceuticals.

Others still were made in offshore tax havens like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

EUobserver will soon be revealing the details behind those as part of on-going series into a broken MEP pension fund that the European Parliament's leadership has been unable or unwilling to resolve.

This article is the first in a series about the questionable investments made by the MEP pension fund, and its deficit.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme
  2. Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout
  3. Canete gets EU parliament pension while still commissioner
EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme

An MEP voluntary pension scheme is running a €326 million actuarial deficit. The Luxembourg-based fund, set to manage to scheme, is said to have invested the money in controversial sectors like the arms industry.

Exclusive

Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, is currently drawing a pension from a European Parliament fund that is some €400m in debt and may require a taxpayer bailout at a time of rising inflation and high energy costs.

Analysis

When the EU found the political will to act on rule of law

In 2012, it was against Orbán's Hungary that the EU first proposed to suspend cohesion funds under strengthened budgetary rules, after Budapest failed to step up efforts to end the country's excessive government deficit. Then Orbán toed the line.

Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation

EU parliament president Roberta Metsola blamed "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries" for the Qatargate corruption scandal. But the parliament's Bureau has for years seeded a culture of impunity where MEPs can get away with almost anything.

Opinion

The Orban-Netanyahu mutual support nexus

The parallels between the two leaders can be seen in the campaign to denigrate and delegitimise political opposition and ethnic minorities, attempts to muzzle the independent judiciary, exploitation of religion to promote nationalism, and efforts to co-opt extreme rightwing parties.

News in Brief

  1. Denmark forms new grand coalition government
  2. Eva Kaili is no longer EU parliament vice-president
  3. 'Pro-Kremlin group' in EU Parliament cyberattack
  4. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  5. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  6. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  7. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. MEP pension fund invested in cluster munition arms industry
  2. German police to evict climate activists blocking coal-mine expansion
  3. Pushbacks - could more Frontex, not less, be solution?
  4. €60bn earmarked for EU Covid recovery could go to fossil-fuel projects
  5. A troubled past hangs over Czech presidential election
  6. Expansion of data-collection is eroding EU values and rights
  7. To lead in cyberspace, the EU needs to avoid digital tribalism
  8. Cycling's legislative chaos: do they know what they're building?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us