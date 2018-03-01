Slovak PM at risk over journalist murder

The Slovak government risks losing power, as international interest mounts into allegations of organised crime and EU fraud.
The possibility that prime minister Robert Fico could lose his parliamentary majority arose on Thursday (1 March), when Most-Hid, a junior party in his coalition, called internal talks on whether to quit the bloc in reaction to the killing of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his partner.
"It's an absolu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
