euobserver
Davutoglu (l) warned against the stigmatisation of Muslims in Europe (Photo: European council)

Turkey PM speaks of press freedom despite crackdown

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday (15 January) said freedom of speech is as much valued in Turkey as in the West so long as it doesn’t insult Islam.

He spoke as prosecutors launched an investigation into the Cumhuriyet newspaper after it published four pages from Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine whose Paris office was attacked by Islamist extremists for its Mohammed cartoons.

"Freedom of the press does not mean freedom to insult," Davutoglu said in An...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

