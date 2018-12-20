EU court set to side with accused Latvian banker

Latvia was wrong to have suspended its central bank chief from his job over bribery allegations, an EU jurist has said, as Europe struggles to clamp down on financial crime.

Latvian authorities, earlier this year, barred Ilmars Rimsevics, its central banker, from his duties, including from attending meetings of the European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council.

They did it on charges that he took €250,000 in bribes five years ago and accepted a free fishing trip to Russia in re...