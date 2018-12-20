Ad
euobserver
Riga: Prosecutors failed to give proof of guilt, the EU court advocate said (Photo: IVAN 63)

EU court set to side with accused Latvian banker

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Latvia was wrong to have suspended its central bank chief from his job over bribery allegations, an EU jurist has said, as Europe struggles to clamp down on financial crime.

Latvian authorities, earlier this year, barred Ilmars Rimsevics, its central banker, from his duties, including from attending meetings of the European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council.

They did it on charges that he took €250,000 in bribes five years ago and accepted a free fishing trip to Russia in re...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Riga: Prosecutors failed to give proof of guilt, the EU court advocate said (Photo: IVAN 63)

Rule of Law

