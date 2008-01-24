Council of Europe bashes EU and UN terror blacklisting practice

The parliamentarian assembly of the Council of Europe on Wednesday (23 January) backed a report saying the use of terrorist black-lists by the UN and the EU violate fundamental rights.
Besides breaching human rights, the procedures used by both the UN Security Council and the EU to put individuals or groups suspected of having links with terrorism on a black-list are "completely arbitrary", the Council of Europe lawmakers said in a statement.
"Even the members of the committee whi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here