Muammar Gaddafi has called for a 'jihad' against Switzerland (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

Libya ends visa row with Europe

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Libya on Saturday (27 March) lifted a month-long ban on travelers from Europe's border-free zone after Switzerland agreed to scrap a blacklist of Libyan officials. The bilateral row dates back to 2008 when Geneva police briefly arrested the son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The visa row escalated in February, when the Gaddafi government declared a total ban for all travelers coming from the Schengen zone, which includes non-EU countries such as Switzerland, Norway and Iceland. EU me...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

