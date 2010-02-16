Ad
euobserver
The Libyan dictator is upset with Switzerland over the treatment of his son (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

Gaddafi provokes EU visa row over troublemaker son

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (15 February) deplored Libya's "unilateral and disproportionate" decision to deny entry to the country to almost all EU citizens - the latest move in a diplomatic row with Switzerland over the brief arrest of Muammar Gaddafi's troublemaker son, Hannibal.

Tripoli's blockade affects all travelers from countries in Europe's "Schengen" visa-free area, which includes Switzerland, Iceland and Norway, though they remain outside the European Union. Great Britai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The Libyan dictator is upset with Switzerland over the treatment of his son (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections