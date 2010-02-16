Gaddafi provokes EU visa row over troublemaker son

The European Commission on Monday (15 February) deplored Libya's "unilateral and disproportionate" decision to deny entry to the country to almost all EU citizens - the latest move in a diplomatic row with Switzerland over the brief arrest of Muammar Gaddafi's troublemaker son, Hannibal.

Tripoli's blockade affects all travelers from countries in Europe's "Schengen" visa-free area, which includes Switzerland, Iceland and Norway, though they remain outside the European Union. Great Britai...