EU border agency cuts African migrant numbers

The number of migrants coming to the Spanish Canary Islands has halved compared to this time last year following tightened naval patrols, EU authorities announced on Thursday (12 April.)

Boat-born migrants arriving on the Canary Islands dropped by 60 percent in the first three months of this year to 1,525 from 3,914 during the same period last year, Reuters reported a Canaries government representative as saying.

The EU's new border agency, Frontex, is being credited with the drop...