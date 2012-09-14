Ad
euobserver
Original papers on a fake identity are easy to buy on the streets of Chisinau. (Photo: Mircea Opris)

How to buy EU citizenship

Rule of Law
by Adrian Mogos and Vitalie Calugareanu, Bucharest and Chisinau,

A man named Vladimir is about to acquire a Romanian passport and with it, the right to work within the EU.

His grandparents, according to his invented ancestry, were citizens of Romania in the first half of the twentieth century, long before it joined the EU.

They lost their nationality at the end of the Second World War, when Romania ceded the territory of Moldova to Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Today, Vladimir is entitled by law to acquire the citizenship that was taken from h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Romania's political turmoil may hit Schengen bid
Moldovan president rejects treaty with Romania as 'illegal'
Original papers on a fake identity are easy to buy on the streets of Chisinau. (Photo: Mircea Opris)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections