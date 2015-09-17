Ad
euobserver
Kopacz said Poland might also need EU solidarity if more refugees come from Ukraine (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Polish PM joins Merkel in welcoming migrants

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish PM Ewa Kopacz has said she'll take in more refugees under the EU relocation scheme, despite fierce opposition ahead of elections.

She told MPs at a parliament debate on Wednesday (16 September): "Poland has a chance to set an example in Europe".

Echoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's pro-migrant speech in the Bundestag on 30 August, she said: "Can't a country of 40 million people [Poland] afford a gesture of solidarity?".

"We live today in a better part of the wo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hungarian police clash with refugees on Serb border
Eastern Europeans ease opposition to migrant quotas
Germany takes political lead on migration crisis
Kopacz said Poland might also need EU solidarity if more refugees come from Ukraine (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections