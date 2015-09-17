Polish PM joins Merkel in welcoming migrants

Polish PM Ewa Kopacz has said she'll take in more refugees under the EU relocation scheme, despite fierce opposition ahead of elections.

She told MPs at a parliament debate on Wednesday (16 September): "Poland has a chance to set an example in Europe".

Echoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's pro-migrant speech in the Bundestag on 30 August, she said: "Can't a country of 40 million people [Poland] afford a gesture of solidarity?".

"We live today in a better part of the wo...