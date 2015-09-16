EU-bound migrants at risk of land mines in Croatia

People trying to walk to the EU via Croatia, after Hungary sealed its border, risk straying into old minefields, a Facebook group has warned.

Croatian media reports say hundreds of refugees have begun crossing the border from Sid, in north-west Serbia, to Tovarnik, in Croatia following Hungary’s move on Tuesday.

The new arrivals are making their way into Croatia in an orderly manner.

