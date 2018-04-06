Ad
euobserver
Last week, supporters of Puigdemont in Barcelona called for his release in a protest (Photo: Assemblea.cat)

Germany's Puigdemont release puts Spanish court in bind

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The German ruling not to extradite Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont to Spain will have major ramifications for the further course of Spain's legal action against the organisers of the independence referendum.

By deciding that Puigdemont cannot be extradited on the charges of 'rebellion' – and to be released on bail on Friday morning – the German court in the state of Schleswig-Holstein on Thursday (5 April) has effectively intervened in the legal affairs of a fellow EU country.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Related articles

Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote
Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency
Catalan separatists still plan to get Puigdemont elected
Puigdemont awaits German extradition decision
Last week, supporters of Puigdemont in Barcelona called for his release in a protest (Photo: Assemblea.cat)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections