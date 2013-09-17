EU commission attacks 'legal highs'

The European Commission has proposed to make it easier to ban "legal highs" and for countries to jail people who ignore the bans.
Legal highs are chemicals which replicate the effects of illicit drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy or marijuana.
There is a long list of them available in some high street shops or on the internet, and the list is getting ever longer.
In 2005, member states notified just over 20 new psychoactive substances to the EU's anti-drugs agency, the EMCDDA...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
