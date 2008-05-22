Ad
euobserver
Mr Berlusconi expects "to see the new rules implemented within two months" (Photo: Forza Italia)

Italy in major anti-immigration push

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The Italian government on Wednesday (21 May) presented plans to tighten up its immigration policy, which include making staying in Italy without permission a criminal offence punishable by jail.

The measures also include making the expulsion of immigrants easier and quicker, and reducing the time immigrants without documents can be detained in holding centres from 18 months to 60 days – raising the question of how asylum seekers will be treated.

Irregular immigration has been a c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Mr Berlusconi expects "to see the new rules implemented within two months" (Photo: Forza Italia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections