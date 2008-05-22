Italy in major anti-immigration push

The Italian government on Wednesday (21 May) presented plans to tighten up its immigration policy, which include making staying in Italy without permission a criminal offence punishable by jail.

The measures also include making the expulsion of immigrants easier and quicker, and reducing the time immigrants without documents can be detained in holding centres from 18 months to 60 days – raising the question of how asylum seekers will be treated.

Irregular immigration has been a c...