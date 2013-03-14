Ad
euobserver
Orban brushed aside international criticism on recent reforms to the constitution (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary PM dismisses law reform criticism

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday (14 March) brushed aside criticism that recent changes to the constitution would undermine democracy.

“Who will be able to present even one single point of evidence, fact which could be a basis for an argument that what we are doing is against democracy?” he told reporters in Brussels.

Hungarian lawmakers introduced an amendment on Monday that pro-right groups say rollback the democratic oversight of the constitutional court. The c...

Hungary restricts campaign freedoms ahead of EU elections
